SLO County adds 74 new coronavirus cases — with half coming from city of SLO

San Luis Obispo County saw its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since mid-August on Thursday.

A total of 74 new coronavirus cases were added Thursday, according to ReadySLO.org.

Locally, only three other days have had higher daily new case counts since mid-March. Aug. 14 holds the record with 115 new cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, a total of 4,496 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March.

As of data release Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County has continued to have “substantial” coronavirus spread, according to the California State Department of Public Health. The weekly tier update, which is usually released on Tuesdays, was pushed to Wednesday due to the national election.

San Luis Obispo County’s positivity rate is at 1.9% as of the latest data, representing a .1 percentage point improvement from the week prior.

The county has an adjusted average of 4.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day, with an unadjusted case rate of 6.1, according to state data. Both metrics were .1 percentage points higher than the week prior, but still remains near the orange tier requirements.

And the health equity metric dropped more than one percentage point this week, landing at 1.3% — meaning that there is a 1.3% positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Health Place Index. That is in the moderate tier’s range.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

As of Thursday, 12 COVID-19 cases were listed as “under investigation.” The locations of six additional cases were listed as “other.”

A total of 36 on-campus Cal Poly students were in isolation due to coronavirus as of Thursday, with an additional 202 students in quarantine. The university has reported a total of 306 COVID-19 cases to date.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department:

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
