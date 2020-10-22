Update: No plea entered in Tianna Arata case as 3 additional protesters appear in court

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Update 10:10 a.m.

Following the hearing, Rev. Steven Vines of the local NAACP chapter revved up the crowd of about 300, encouraging them to vote.

“Y’all are the biggest voting block,” Vines said.

“Violence only creates violence,” he added.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Curtis Briggs, one of Arata’s attorneys, also spoke and thanked everyone for their attendance, noting that people of color are walking into courthouses every day without any support.

“You’re all the heroes here. When we walked in today, all of you were cheering,” Briggs said. “That means a lot.”

The topic quickly turned to elected District Attorney Dan Dow, who’s become the central figure of criticism for the group.

“We won this battle today,” Briggs told the crowd. “There are hundreds of people here fighting for the cause and we have one person to thank — Dan Dow.”

He said that Dow has given locals in a predominantly white county the energy to “completely derail” Dow’s political career.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“There’s a much bigger picture here,” he said. “He’s playing checkers and we’re playing chess.”

He said the movement’s biggest threat is Dow’s voter base, which he characterized as backward-leaning and overwhelmingly white.

Briggs concluded by saying that Dow “is a felon.”

SLO County Democratic Party Chair Rita Casaverde went a step further, calling Dow a “b—h ass prima dona.”

“Dan Dow is just a reaction like a nasty rash,” Casaverde told the crowd to cheers.

The crowd outside of the San Luis Obispo courthouse held “free Tianna” placards as people gave speeches near the courthouse steps. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Update 9:10 a.m.

During Thursday’s hearing, none of the four defendants entered a plea due to the recent addition of the co-defendants in the case.

This was the second court appearance for protest organizer Tianna Arata, and the first for her three co-defendants, Amman Asfaw, Marcus Montgomery, and Joshua Powell — who were added to her case Friday.

Montgomery and Asfaw appeared via Zoom conference while Arata and Powell were present in the courtroom. Each of the men were appointed defense attorneys.

Asfaw and Montgomery have hired private counsel while Powell was appointed representation from Steve Rice, the county’s assistant public defender.

Asked about the various defense motions set to be heard that morning, Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero agreed to table those issues so that the three new defendants could confer with their attorneys and decide whether or not to join in on Arata’s legal challenges.

All are due back in court Dec. 3.

Guerrero also told the parties that while he is scheduled to rotate to family court in January, he will remain presiding over the Arata et al case through it’s conclusion.

A protest continued on the courthouse steps after the hearing ended, with signs calling for all charges to be dropped.

Original story:

Four local Black Lives Matter activists are in San Luis Obispo Superior Court Thursday morning to be arraigned on a host of misdemeanor charges stemming from a controversial July 21 protest in which marchers blocked traffic on Highway 101.

Tianna Arata, who was arrested immediately following the protest, is facing 13 misdemeanors including false imprisonment and blocking a public roadway. Her three co-defendants, Amman Asfaw, Marcus Montgomery, and Joshua Powell, are facing no more than three misdemeanors each.

Arata and Powell appeared in court in person, while Montgomery and Asfaw appeared via Zoom.

A protest by the Free Tianna Coalition — a loose organization comprised of local groups such as RACE Matters SLO, Black Lives Matter Community Action, Women’s March SLO, and Bend the Arc Jewish Action — is being held outside the San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse during the hearing.

By 8 a.m., around 100 people were outside the courthouse steps in solidarity with protesters who have been charged.

Neither Arata nor co-defendants Amman Asfaw, Marcus Montgomery, and Joshua Powell — who were charged last Friday, along with three other protesters in a separate case stemming from the same July 21 demonstration — have entered pleas in the case.

The purpose of the hearing is three-fold: to have a ruling by Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero on a defense demurrer that seeks to dismiss the case, a defense request for a gag order against the San Luis Obispo Police Department and CHP, and to accept pleas from each defendant — if the case is upheld.

Montgomery, Asfaw, and Powell did not have attorneys listed in court records prior to the hearing.

In late September, Arata’s attorneys filed the motion to dismiss the case based on First Amendment grounds, claiming she was singled out among the hundreds of mostly white protesters, as well as a request for a gag order to prevent police and CHP from continuing to make allegedly inaccurate and inappropriate statements to the public about the case.

Deputy District Attorney Delaney Henretty, the prosecutor in Arata’s case, filed a response to the defense last week, arguing that Arata can’t claim freedom of speech protections if she violates the safety and liberty of others “because of her animosity and hatred for the police.”

All four co-defendants are facing misdemeanors in the case. Each misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months in County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

Many of the charges in the case stem from confrontations between protesters and motorists. Though witnesses said some drivers were the aggressors and at least two actually struck marchers, no motorist faces any charges for the July 21 event.

One motorist from the highway considered a victim in one charge against Arata and Montgomery sent a letter to Henretty Wednesday saying he disagrees with his designation as a victim and that a DA’s Office investigator was inappropriate in his line of questioning during an interview.