San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Water line break in SLO delays traffic, affects water services

A main water line break was impacting traffic Wednesday morning in San Luis Obispo, according to the city.

The City of San Luis Obispo tweeted around 9 a.m. Wednesday that a main break near Tassajara Drive and Foothill Boulevard may affect water services in the area.

Traffic may also be backed up while crews work to fix the break, the city said. The San Luis Obispo Police Department said traffic management was on the scene to direct vehicles.

According to the city, water distribution crews were repairing the break. It was slated to be fixed by 4:30 p.m.

Further details were not available at this time.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service