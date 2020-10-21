Water line break in SLO delays traffic, affects water services

A main water line break was impacting traffic Wednesday morning in San Luis Obispo, according to the city.

The City of San Luis Obispo tweeted around 9 a.m. Wednesday that a main break near Tassajara Drive and Foothill Boulevard may affect water services in the area.

Traffic may also be backed up while crews work to fix the break, the city said. The San Luis Obispo Police Department said traffic management was on the scene to direct vehicles.

According to the city, water distribution crews were repairing the break. It was slated to be fixed by 4:30 p.m.

Further details were not available at this time.

