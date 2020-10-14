A SLO woman’s cat is missing. City Council candidate knows where it is, but isn’t talking

A San Luis Obispo City Council candidate is being criticized on social media for concealing his knowledge as to the whereabouts of his neighbor’s missing cat.

But SLO council candidate James Papp said the lost kitty controversy — which evolved from a discussion on the social networking site Next Door — is irrelevant to what matters most in SLO civic life, and that he is speaking out against scathing social media comments that he says is sullying his campaign and distracting from more important issues.

However, SLO resident Kelly Anderson, who lives in the downtown area near Papp, says Papp knows where her 13-year-old three-legged Siamese mix is, but isn’t talking because he thinks the cat is a stray that found a new home.

What happened with SLO woman’s cat

Anderson said her cat, named Maulks, went missing in late August, so she posted multiple requests on the social networking site for neighbors, seeking help in finding him.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Having seen the cat in the neighborhood before, Papp responded in September that he’d observed the cat near a real estate office in late August but hadn’t seen him since.

Then on Friday, Papp commented on Next Door: “Found Maulks safe in a new home. More later.”

Papp said he learned the cat was at another neighbor’s house and spoke with the person about it.

But the person now caring for the pet became upset when Papp said that Anderson was looking for the pet, he said.

Papp said Maulks routinely roams the neighborhood, receiving food and attention from others, and he called the animal “a stray.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“A cat that roams into other people’s yards is no longer anyone’s cat,” Papp told The Tribune. “I don’t want to get involved, so I informed Kelly that Maulks was safe.”

SLO City Council candidate James Papp.

Papp added that Anderson said she travels and he believes the cat is left to its own devices when she is on the road.

But Anderson offered a different account, telling The Tribune her cat is not a stray and she just wants him back. Anderson said she has tried “every which way” to get Papp to tell her who has the animal, and Papp isn’t budging.

“There’s false information being spread about me,” Anderson said. “I feed and bathe him. I have cat sitters when I’m gone. I love him and just want him back.”

Anderson said she filed a police report, and she’s continuing to seek the public’s help in getting Maulks back. She said that police will accompany her once the woman with Maulks is identified, to make sure it’s a civil exchange.

But she said police aren’t actively talking to anyone, including Papp.

Social media blame

Like other candidates this season who have told The Tribune they’ve been on the receiving end of social media vitriol, Papp said he has taken heat over the story, one that’s far from the realm of normal election issues.

Papp feels it’s taking away from discussing more important community matters like homelessness, climate change, race issues, policing and city management.

“My problem with this is the trolling that has targeted me and even has reached my landlord,” Papp said. “They called her (Papp’s landlord) a monster. I have thick skin, but this is why people don’t run for office.”

Papp shared online attacks that included: “I just want to say what you’re doing to that woman’s cat is DISGUSTING. Cats are not meant to be indoor animals. I definitely will not be voting for you.”

Another post referencing Papp noted, “Would anyone want to vote for this disgusting old man who was fired (from his Cultural Heritage Committee role in July), doesn’t know boundaries and is stealing women’s cats and giving them to homes it doesn’t belong to?”

Yet another said: “You have stood and identified yourself as an ally to marginalized groups, but it is only via your identity as a cisgender, heterosexual male that you feel the audacity to determine whether Kelly should be Maulks’ home. I repeat, you are embodying the privilege you have criticized by taking it upon yourself to be the judge and jury of cat ownership.”

San Luis Obispo resident Kelly Anderson’s cat Maulks is missing, and she believes council candidate James Papp knows where he is. Courtesy photo

Papp said that he also has received text messages from five people, because his cell phone number is public, and four of them didn’t identify themselves.

“These things reveal people’s inner darkness, and social media offers them a platform to register complaints and make untrue statements without consequence,” Papp said.

For her part, Anderson said that she doesn’t care about Papp’s candidacy or involvement in SLO politics.

“I just want my cat back,” Anderson said.