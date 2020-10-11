Hundreds rally to open Oceano Dunes to vehicles

Hundreds of off-road enthusiasts participated in a vehicle rally on the Grand Ave. entrance to Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area to press California State Parks to open the park, which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leah Hensley of Arroyo Grande, who is associated with Off-Roaders United, organized the rally and is planning on holding more.

“I hope the next rally is on the sand, Hensley said, “We’re just going to show that we’re a positive group of people who just want (the dunes) to be open.

Arroyo Grande resident Cindy Morton grew up in this area and has fond memories of riding in the dunes.







“I’ve lived here 63 years. I learned how to drive on the beach on my daddy’s lap,” Morton said.







“To have this shut down like this, it hurts my heart. It hurts my grandson’s heart because he’s following in our footsteps. Please open up our beach.”

The State Park rangers did not allow the vehicles to parade on the beach.







The hundreds who arrived in 4-wheel-drive trucks, jeeps, cars and even a Volkswagen bus, decided to parade through the Five Cities area and back instead.

“We’d really like to get back, on what little we have on the California coast, on the only place you can ride. We really want to be back on Oceano Dunes,” Hensley said.

California State Parks provided a statement to the local television station KSBY.

“Consistent with State Parks’ ongoing work to reopen parks and beaches throughout the state, the department is developing a phased reopening plan for Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) that complies with state and local health orders while balancing the protection of the park’s unique natural resources and recreational opportunities.







“State Parks intends to announce the phased reopening plan soon.The department thanks visitors for their patience as it finalizes the reopening plan and prepares the park to reopen as the park’s topography has changed during the closure.Regarding the planned protest.







“This event does not have a permit from State Parks. Staff will be monitoring the situation and will be on site to provide public safety.”