When will Oceano Dunes reopen for camping and off-road riding? State Parks extends closure

Those hoping to camp at the Oceano Dunes must wait a little longer.

Campsites at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area are now due to reopen in mid-October, according to an email from Reserve California obtained by KMPH.

Known for off-road riding and on-shore camping, the state park near Pismo Beach closed in mid-March due to coronavrius concerns.

The closure of the Oceano Dunes was extended to Oct. 1 to protect endangered bird species — western snowy plovers and California least terns — nesting in areas that are typically occupied by dune riders and campers.

Western snowy plovers are among the most threatened shorebirds in North America, and California least terns are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

In June, the California Coastal Commission delivered a cease-and-desist letter to State Parks after the state organization was allegedly interfering with the nesting of snowy plovers and terns, violating the federal Endangered Species Act.

As a result, State Parks closed vehicle use and camping until the end of September.

However, as October neared, State Parks canceled camping reservations and refunded people who had made plans to stay at the dunes prior to Oct. 18, according to the Reserve California email.

The email lists COVID-19 as the reason for the extended closure.

On Reserve California, State Parks’ campsite reservation website, the next available date to camp at the Oceano Dunes is Oct. 19.

The State Parks website and Oceano Ranger Station phone line both say the Oceano Dunes remained closed to camping and vehicles and do not provide a reopening date.

Although coronavirus was named as the reason for the extended closure, other nearby campsites have reopened.

Campgrounds at Hearst San Simeon and Morro Bay state parks, as well as Morro Strand State Beach, opened in mid-September.

Pismo State Beach’s North Beach and Oceano campgrounds also reopened Sept. 21.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, meaning that COVID-19 spread in the county was considered “moderate” but not “widespread.”

State Parks has yet to return several requests for comment on the extended closure.