Central Coast congressman tests positive for COVID-19

A day after he announced he may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus and was self-quarantining, Central Coast U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal said that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Carbajal wrote in a news release Tuesday that, following a negative test result on Monday, he was instructed to quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.

“After I began to experience mild symptoms, I was instructed to take another test today by the attending physician, which resulted in a positive,” wrote Carbajal, a Democrat who represents the 24th congressional district including San Luis Obispo County. “I will continue to monitor symptoms and carry out my duties virtually.”

He said the vast majority of his staff has been working remotely and are not at risk. Staff members with whom he did interact have been tested and are currently negative, or are currently pursuing a test, Carbajal wrote.

“I hope this serves a reminder of how easily this virus can spread,” Carbajal wrote. “I followed every precaution, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing and unfortunately, was still exposed. It is incumbent on every single one of us to take careful precautions in order to protect the health and safety of those around us.”

“Thank you for the well wishes,” he added. “I look forward to returning to the Central Coast soon as I am able.”