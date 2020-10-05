San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Central Coast congressman exposed to COVID-19. ‘No one is immune to contracting coronavirus’

Congressman Salud Carbajal has been exposed to coronavirus, but does not appear to have caught the virus himself, he announced in a statement Monday.

According to his statement, Carbajal was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 “despite taking every precaution — including wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing.”

“No one is immune to contracting coronavirus and Congress is certainly no exception,” he said.

Carbajal, who represents the 24th Congressional District including San Luis Obispo County, was immediately tested after being notified of his exposure, he said. His test came back negative.

Given that symptoms could take up to two weeks after exposure to appear, Carbajal said he was directed by the House Attending Physician to stay in Washington D.C. and quarantine for 14 days while self-monitoring for symptoms.

Carbajal added that he will be carrying out his responsibilities virtually “in order to protect the health and safety of others.”

