Teen who may have drowned at Lake Nacimiento was ‘our center of attention,’ family says

A 14-year-old Santa Maria boy possibly drowned at Lake Nacimiento north of Paso Robles on Sunday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Jonathan Barrueta was swimming with his family in an area of the lake known as the resort ramp around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses at the scene said Barrueta suddenly appeared to be in distress before going under the water, according to the release.

Bystanders tried to rescue the teen, but were unsuccessful in finding him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Divers from the Sheriff’s Office’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team were called in. They located the boy at about 3:30 p.m. in approximately 12 feet of water, according to the release.

An autopsy is planned for this week to determine the manner and cause of death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A GoFund Me campaign created Monday by Barrueta’s family described the boy as “our center of attention and the one who brought laughs and happiness.”

“We are devastated by this and don’t know how we will continue our journey without Jonathan,” read the description for the fundraiser.

As of Monday evening, the campaign had raised $3,473 toward its $7,600 goal. The money will go to funeral expenses, according to the GoFundMe campaign.