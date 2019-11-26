Local

Firefighters quickly stomp out vegetation fire threatening a building near Hwy 41

Update 2 p.m.:

Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped on the fire at one acre.

Original story:

Cal Fire is responding to a one-acre fire outside of Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Cal Fire tweet, a vegetation fire was reported at the cross of Highway 41 West and Toro Creek Road around 1:25 p.m.

The fire is currently one-acre, with a potential for 20 acres. It is threatening one structure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

