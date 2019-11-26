Local
Firefighters quickly stomp out vegetation fire threatening a building near Hwy 41
Update 2 p.m.:
Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped on the fire at one acre.
Original story:
Cal Fire is responding to a one-acre fire outside of Atascadero on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Cal Fire tweet, a vegetation fire was reported at the cross of Highway 41 West and Toro Creek Road around 1:25 p.m.
The fire is currently one-acre, with a potential for 20 acres. It is threatening one structure.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
