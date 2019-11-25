Local

Dramatic photos, video show Cave Fire burning in mountains above Santa Barbara

An intense wildfire erupted in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara on Monday, forcing emergency crews to battle the wind-bolstered blaze into the night.

The Cave Fire prompted evacuations of residents in the Painted Cave area as well as a hard closure of Highway 154 at Highways 192 and 246.

Here are some of the photos and videos of the dramatic blaze from Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason.

For live updates on the Cave Fire, be sure to check out our ongoing coverage here »» ‘Wind-driven’ fire forces Highway 154 closure, evacuations above Santa Barbara

EKQx-fZUEAAJk3c.jpg
Firefighters at the Cave Fire backlit by flames. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

EKQx-fPU8AUTYNt.jpg
As of 6:40 p.m. firefighters were still battling the blaze. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

EKQ155MUwAEe-up.jpg
Highway 154 is closed at Painted Cave and Camino Cielo due to a wildfire in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Santa Barbara, Caltrans says. Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

tractor fire.jpg
Mike Eliason Santa Barbara County Fire

Do you have photos or videos of the Cave Fire? Send them to reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.

