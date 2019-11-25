‘Wind-driven’ fire forces Highway 154 closure, evacuations above Santa Barbara

Update 5:15 p.m.:

Caltrans is in the process of closing Highway 154 at Painted Cave and Camino Cielo, according to CHP’s traffic report page.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the blaze is 15 acres and wind-driven down into the canyon.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area are 5 to 8 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 27 miles per hour.

Update: 5:03 p.m.:

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is ordering evacuations for residents in the area of the blaze.

The office tweeted the evacuation order around 5 p.m., saying they are for the Painted Cave area.

The size of the fire is still unclear.

Mandatory Evacuations for #CaveFire 154 East to Ontare Rd From Foothill up to the top of the Camino. Evacuation warning for 154 West to Fairview and Ontare East to Gibraltar. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) November 26, 2019

Original story:

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire reported in the Santa Ynez Mountains near Highway 154 above Santa Barbara Monday afternoon, and the white smoke could be seen from the South Coast.

Authorities sent out a wireless emergency alert about the fire at 4:30 p.m. and also notified nearby residents using the 9-1-1 system, according to emergency radio traffic.

The blaze was originally reported in the area of Painted Cave Road and East Camino Cielo Road, east of Highway 154.

Evacuations were underway as of 4:30 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

No further details were available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.