Multi-car pileup reported south of Cuesta Grade on Highway 101

Update (7:18 p.m.): Traffic returned to normal over the Cuesta Grade after tow trucks cleared the scene.

Original story: Emergency crews were responding to a multi-car pileup south of the Cuesta Grade on Friday evening.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page, between three and five cars were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 around 5:50 p.m.

It is unclear the exact number of cars involved, or if there were any injuries.

Lanes were briefly blocked, but have since been cleared, according to CHP.

The Cuesta Grade crash was only minutes after another multi-car pileup was reported in Nipomo at the Highway 101, Tefft Street off-ramp. Extent of injuries was also unknown.

Ambulances were dispatched to both crashes, according to CHP’s incident report page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.