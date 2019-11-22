Have you seen her? Grover Beach Police put out alert for missing 31-year-old woman

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old woman missing out of Grover Beach.

According to a Facebook post Friday, Grover Beach police are looking for Lisa Ellen Furr. The missing person report was originally made to Pismo Beach Police, but Grover Beach has taken over the investigation because it is where she is from, according to the post.

Furr is described as a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last known to be heading to Avila Beach on Nov. 17, police say. She was driving a green, 1999 Honda Civic four-door car, with a California license plate of 4EMT702.

She has connections to Chico, Roseville and Livermoore, according to the post.

If seen, contact Grover Beach police at 805-473-4511.