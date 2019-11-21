Santa Barbara youth academy shuts down programs in wake of rape accusation

Noozhawk

Youth Interactive in Santa Barbara has temporarily suspended programs for students following a sexual assault complaint filed in San Luis Obispo last month.

The nonprofit arts and entrepreneurial academy for at-risk youth operates in downtown Santa Barbara.

The case alleges a former nonprofit mentor raped a then-14-year-old girl while she was part of the organization’s program in 2014.

“In the aftermath of these allegations being made public, various organizations indicated they wouldn’t recommend, probably out of an abundance of caution, students attend our program until this issue has been resolved and thoroughly investigated,” said attorney Robert Forouzandeh. “They also told other students not to attend programs in the same building that we occupy.”

Forouzandeh is representing Youth Interactive.

Other tenants and organizations were operating at Youth Interactive’s facility at 1219 State St. The Youth Interactive location doubles as a workspace for other nonprofits serving youth.

“Solely to protect our co-tenants and further problems like this, we decided to temporarily suspend the program, and we have been helping students get the support they need from other partners and programs,” Forouzandeh told Noozhawk.

Youth Interactive moved into the downtown space from its smaller location in the Funk Zone thanks to the Hutton Parker Foundation, which purchased the State Street building.

The Hutton Parker Foundation is working with the other youth-focused nonprofits to ensure those services are available, said Tom Parker, president of the foundation.

“Our concern is the kids that are there right now,” Parker said, adding, “We (Hutton Parker Foundation) are trying to help the kids and working with the other nonprofits.”

The organizations are expected to meet later this week to discuss options, and could possibly pick up some of the youth services. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was unsure of the exact outcome.

Attorneys Don Ernst and Taylor Ernst of San Luis Obispo-based Ernst Law Group filed the lawsuit in October on behalf of Jane Doe, who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

Named as a defendant in the suit is Jonathon Hernandez, a then 25-year-old artist and mentor to Doe, who apparently resides in San Luis Obispo County. He is accused of raping the teen at the home of Youth Interactive founder and CEO Nathalie Gensac.

“The conduct that occurred here should not have occurred,” Taylor Ernst, who is representing Doe, told Noozhawk in a statement. “Once it occurred, the conduct should have been reported to the police by the organization, which is a mandatory reporter of child abuse and neglect.

“The organization represents at-risk children, and needs to abide by the law to protect the children it serves. The organization put its own reputation above the truth and welfare of the children.”

Gensac and Youth Interactive also are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

“There is no merit to the allegations of the complaint,” Catherine Swysen, Gensac’s attorney, said in an email to Noozhawk. “We are confident that Ms. Gensac will be vindicated through the court process and that she will be able to return to her mission of helping the students of Santa Barbara who need it the most.”