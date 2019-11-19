Local

Paso police identify Coronado man killed in crash on Highway 46

Police have identified the elderly man killed in a crash on Highway 46 East in Paso Robles on Monday.

James Ginty, 83, of Coronado, was killed about 9:20 a.m. Monday in a two-car wreck in the area of Highway 46 East and Buena Vista Drive, according to Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis.

Ginty was found dead inside of a 2002 Buick, which had collided with a 2001 Ford Ranger, police said. The cause of the crash is unclear.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to a police news release.

Traffic on Highway 46 was affected for about two hours while emergency personnel cleared the roadway.

Anybody with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

