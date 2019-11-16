Dog found ‘near lifeless’ after fall from 70-foot Santa Barbara cliff is ready for adoption

Lucas, the dog found barely alive in July after plunging off a cliff near Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps on the Mesa, is ready for adoption, and he is looking for a permanent home.

The canine was rescued after falling more than 70 feet to the beach, Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

He was lying motionless in the sand for six hours before being discovered by a Good Samaritans who called first responders, Wagner said.

Lucas was found “near lifeless with a faint pulse,” Wagner said.

Officers immediately transported the dog to an emergency animal hospital to stabilize his life-threatening condition.

Lucas broke two of his legs and damaged his hip, and his fall was captured on a city of Santa Barbara surveillance camera near the incident.

Emergency personnel rescue Lucas, a dog that was severely injured in a Santa Barbara cliff fall in July. Santa Barbara Police Department

He wasn’t microchipped or wearing an identification tag, and local groups haven’t found his owner.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, along with local nonprofits K-9 Placement and Assistance League and Dog Adoption & Welfare Group, joined together to secure enough money to pay for Lucas’ emergency surgery.

After his successful operation, Lucas was on the mend, but he required several weeks of recuperative care, including physical therapy, medication to control pain and prevent infection, as well as numerous follow-up vet appointments.

A temporary foster family is taking care of Lucas, but he is looking for a permanent home.

“Lucas quickly captured the hearts of the men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department, and those of everyone who has been involved in his care, becoming the unofficial mascot of the department,” Wagner said in a news statement on Thursday.

To adopt Lucas or learn more about him, email info@sbdawg.org.

K-9 PALS Placement & Assistance League is supporting both organizations with Lucas.

