SLO animal shelter is full of kittens in need of new homes —including Camilia and Angela

How can something as cute, little and playful as a kitten be so resilient?

Camilla and Angela had a hard start in life. They were homeless and too young to be without a mother and, if they hadn’t been found by a good Samaritan, they would have died on their own.

Happily, once they were brought to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter, the young cats went into a loving foster home.

Going from being alone on the street and searching for their own food, to being loved and cared for day and night, they grew in size and spirit.

The kittens’ foster home gave them the stability and security they needed to thrive. And thrive they did.

Stress affects everyone differently, and Angela, a happy tuxedo kitty, doesn’t have any signs of her past trauma. But Camilla reacted to the stress like some people do, and has developed a salt-and-pepper coat.

This is a temporary condition for Camilla, and in a few months, her coat will be shiny and solid black.

Whether together or separate, these 4-month-old, amber-eyed girls are now confident and playful young ladies. They get along beautifully with each other and are relaxed and engaged with people.

They love to snuggle, be petted and play energetically.

The shelter is surprisingly full of kittens, teens and adult cats, each with their own story and longing for a home.

As the days get shorter and the nights colder, it’s a lovely time to add a shelter feline into your life.

For more information about Camilla (ID No. 233644) and Angela (No. 233646), call the volunteer line at the Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., off Highway 1, in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), and adopters receive a carrier.