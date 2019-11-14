Local

Earthquake rumbles Pismo Beach days after series of Central Coast quakes

A small earthquake shook some SLO County residents awake late Wednesday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in Pismo Beach around 11:49 p.m.

The earthquake was centered just a mile north of town, according to USGS, at a depth of about three miles.

USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” map, which records resident reports of shaking related to earthquakes, showed about two dozen reports of mild shaking in the area.

No aftershocks had been reported as of 12:17 a.m.

This quake occurred just a few days after a trio of earthquakes shook parts of the Central Coast on Veterans Day. None of those appear to have been felt by San Luis Obispo County residents.

