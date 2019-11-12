Trio of earthquakes shake Central Coast on Veterans Day — but did anyone feel them?

Three earthquakes struck the Central Coast on Monday, though few San Luis Obispo County residents appear to have felt the tremblors.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, which tracks earthquakes in real time, a trio of temblors occurred in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday, Veterans Day.

The first was a 2.1-magnitude quake outside of Orcutt around 1:33 p.m. Monday.

The next two occurred Monday night: a 2.6-magnitude quake outside of Lompoc around 9:56 p.m. and a 2.5-magnitude quake off the coast of Avila Beach around 10:59 p.m.

But did anyone feel them?

The USGS tracks earthquake reports online, and allows people to report when they feel shaking related to a quake.

Thirty-three people reported feeling the Lompoc quake, with several reports from as far away as Simi Valley, while seven people reported feeling the Orcutt quake. None of the reports came from SLO County.

As for the quake that occurred off the Avila Beach coast? Absolutely no one reported feeling it.