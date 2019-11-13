Local

Paso Robles water main break cancels Cuesta College classes, floods road

A water main break in Paso Robles flooded a roadway and forced Cuesta College to cancel classes at its North County campus Wednesday night.

Paso Robles police said a large water main broke in the area of Buena Vista and River Oaks drives on Tuesday night, flooding the roadway. Police urged people to avoid the area in a Facebook post.

The break also left Cuesta College’s nearby North County campus without water.

According to a tweet from Cuesta College police, the campus was without water as of about 6 p.m. The department also tweeted that classes were canceled and that the campus was closed for the night.

