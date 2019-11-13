Paso Robles water main break cancels Cuesta College classes, floods road

A water main break in Paso Robles flooded a roadway and forced Cuesta College to cancel classes at its North County campus Wednesday night.

Paso Robles police said a large water main broke in the area of Buena Vista and River Oaks drives on Tuesday night, flooding the roadway. Police urged people to avoid the area in a Facebook post.

The break also left Cuesta College’s nearby North County campus without water.

According to a tweet from Cuesta College police, the campus was without water as of about 6 p.m. The department also tweeted that classes were canceled and that the campus was closed for the night.

Our north campus in Paso Robles is currently without water. There is a water main break on Buena Vista and that roadway is blocked. Be careful of emergency vehicles and standing water in the area — Cuesta College PD (@CuestaPolice) November 14, 2019