Thousands without electricity as major outage cuts power for much of SLO County

Update 2:15 p.m.:

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services tweeted Tuesday, saying it was aware of the outages.

“County OES is aware of the regional power outage in SLO County,” the tweet read. “We are working to get information on cause and time for restoration.”

Meanwhile power appears to have been restored for Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Cal Poly is still without power.

Update 2 p.m.: PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan says power is out to about 19,300 PG&E customers. Those customers are on circuits in Atascadero, Cayucos, Cambria, Baywood and Perry, Mesesan said.

PG&E is investigating an equipment issue at its electrical substation in Templeton, he said.

“Safety is our most important responsibility and our crews are working to restore power to our customers as quickly as it is safe to do so,” he said.

Estimated restoration for power is listed on the PG&E outage page as around 4:30 p.m.

Original story:

Power was out across huge swaths of San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to PG&E’s online outage map, thousands of customers in Atascadero, Morro Bay and Cambria were without power as of 1:40 p.m.

Roughly 2,257 customers are without power in Atascadero, 2,351 in northern Morro Bay, 247 in Cayucos and 192 in Cambria.

The scope of the outage could be even more than what is included on PG&E’s outage map.

Cal Poly also appears to have lost power, according to an emergency notification sent to the campus community. Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo has also lost power. Neither are shown on the outage map as having lost electricity.

The cause of the outage is unclear. PG&E is sending crews to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.