2 Motorcyclists critically injured in Highway 166 crash

Two motorcyclists were critically injured Saturday in a collision on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash, involving two motorcycles and another vehicle, was reported at about 7:15 a.m. on Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon, said fire Capt. Nikki Stevens.

Both motorcyclists suffered major injuries, Stevens said.

One was airlifted by a Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while the other was taken by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

The collision was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.