Pedestrian dies after being struck by Amtrak train in Santa Barbara

A pedestrian died late Tuesday after being struck by a train on Santa Barbara’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said the incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the West Junipero Street footbridge, which crosses Highway 101 and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

The east end of the bridge is accessed from Calle Real near Oak Park and the west end terminates to the west of the Pilgrim Terrace senior housing complex near La Cumbre Junior High School.

No information was immediately available on the victim, who was hit by the northbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, Mailes told Noozhawk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and law enforcement was investigating, Mailes said, adding that Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau personnel were dispatched to the scene.

More than an hour later, the train remained stopped near the Las Positas Road overpass.

Additional details were not immediately available.

