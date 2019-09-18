Dead body found on beach at Gaviota State Park

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A body was found on the beach at Gaviota State Park Wednesday morning and the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau will investigate the death.

County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said crews responded around 8 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency at the beach and found a man face down on the beach.

A County Fire water rescue team helped recover the body, he said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said the body was found just west of the Gaviota pier, and that there was “nothing suspicious about the death.”

The person’s name has not been released.

“We will not have a cause for some time, as we will likely be doing toxicology as part of the investigation,” Raney said in an email.

As part of the initial response, County Copter 308 and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flew the coast, west to Point Conception, looking for any evidence of a boat wreck, Bertucelli said.

There were “no signs of anything” and they determined the death appears to be an isolated incident, he added.

