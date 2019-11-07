Magnitude 2.3 earthquake shakes northeast of San Simeon

A magnitude-2.3 earthquake rattled northeast of San Simeon on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 10:56 a.m., the USGS said. The temblor was situated approximately nine miles northeast of San Simeon, 10 miles west of Lake Nacimiento and 11 miles north of Cambria, according to the USGS.

No injuries or damage were reported.

According to the USGS, there was one report of people feeling the temblor in the Bradley area.

The quake happened just hours after two earthquakes rattled the Ventura area.

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake previously rattled the San Simeon area on Sunday evening.