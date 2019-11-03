Local

3.2-magnitude earthquake hits northwest of San Simeon

San Simeon was shook by a 3.2-magnitude earthquake around 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred off the coast just northwest of San Simeon at a depth of about 2.9 kilometers.

It is unclear how far away the quake was felt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  