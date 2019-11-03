3.2-magnitude earthquake hits northwest of San Simeon

San Simeon was shook by a 3.2-magnitude earthquake around 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred off the coast just northwest of San Simeon at a depth of about 2.9 kilometers.

It is unclear how far away the quake was felt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

