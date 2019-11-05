Crash involving cement truck blocks northbound Hwy. 101 near Paso

A crash involving a cement truck on northbound Highway 101 early Tuesday morning is blocking traffic, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. near the Spring Street off ramp, the CHP said. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed from Highway 46 West to 13th Street in Paso, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

Shivers initially said in a tweet that there’s no estimated time for the road to reopen, and drivers should expect congestion in the area. He later added that the closure is expected to last for about three hours.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Caltrans asked that drivers use Vine Street from Highway 46 West as a detour.

This story will be updated.