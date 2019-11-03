Central Valley women injured when truck backs into them in Cayucos

Two women from the Central Valley were injured Saturday evening when a truck backed into them in the parking lot of the Shoreline Inn in Cayucos, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. The driver of a 1955 Ford truck was backing his vehicle into a parking spot when his foot slipped off the brakes and onto the gas pedal, the CHP said.

The truck then backed over the parking area and struck two pedestrians and a picnic table, the CHP said.

The pedestrians, a 71-year-old Fresno woman and a 66-year-old Lemoore woman, were “struck to the ground” and seriously injured, the CHP said. They were taken by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver, a 79-year-old Fresno man, was in town for a car show in Cayucos, the CHP said. He was not injured.

The CHP said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.