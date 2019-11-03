Local
Central Valley women injured when truck backs into them in Cayucos
Two women from the Central Valley were injured Saturday evening when a truck backed into them in the parking lot of the Shoreline Inn in Cayucos, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. The driver of a 1955 Ford truck was backing his vehicle into a parking spot when his foot slipped off the brakes and onto the gas pedal, the CHP said.
The truck then backed over the parking area and struck two pedestrians and a picnic table, the CHP said.
The pedestrians, a 71-year-old Fresno woman and a 66-year-old Lemoore woman, were “struck to the ground” and seriously injured, the CHP said. They were taken by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
The driver, a 79-year-old Fresno man, was in town for a car show in Cayucos, the CHP said. He was not injured.
The CHP said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.
Comments