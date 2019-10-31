ATV rider won’t serve jail time for deadly crash at the Oceano Dunes

A 35-year-old Yuba City man won’t face additional jail time for an ATV crash that killed another off-roader at the Oceano Dunes.

Oscar Renteria Corchado entered a no contest plea earlier this week in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court for the vehicular manslaughter death of 37-year-old Shawn Joseph Imlig of Brentwood. The case was charged as a misdemeanor.

Renteria Corchado previously served two days in County Jail, for which he’ll receive credit for time served.

Renteria Corchado was sentenced Monday by Judge Tim Covello to three years of probation, 300 hours of community service and a $500 fine. He also must obey all laws and was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle with any measurable alcohol in his system.

At the time of the crash on June 22, California State Parks and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office alleged that Renteria Corchado was under the influence when he rode his side-by-side up a 30-foot dune crest at a high rate of speed and crashed into Imlig, who was riding on the other side of the dune.

But in August, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed the single misdemeanor count because Renteria Corchado’s blood alcohol content was lower than the legal limit of 0.08 percent, Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said.

Imlig died at the scene in the Sand Highway 12 area of the dunes at about 7:30 p.m. after emergency medical responders found him not breathing and without a pulse near the crest of a 30-foot dune.

Kevin Pearce, interim superintendent for State Parks’ Oceano Dunes district, told The Tribune at the time that eyewitnesses said Renteria Corchado sped his vehicle up the face of the dune and launched over the crest, striking Imlig.

A restitution status determination hearing has been set for Jan. 29.