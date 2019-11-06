This empty lot could be home to Grover Beach’s newest hotel — if someone will buy it

An empty dirt lot rests at the south end of Grover Beach — right in the heart of the city’s busiest commercial area.

Just blocks away from the entrance to the Ocean Dunes, this vacant lot is a visible break from the newer, bustling development taking place around it as Grover Beach tries to revitalize that stretch of Grand Avenue.

But it might not be so for much longer.

The less-than-one-acre lot is up for sale at the corner of Grand Avenue and Fourth Street, and the city is hoping a hotel or mixed use development could soon fill it, according to Jeff Allen of Lee & Associates.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“That’s one of the main focal points of the city,” Allen, the listing agent for the property, told The Tribune. “There is a really high traffic count there. The city is excited about a possible development at that location.”

According to Allen, preliminary study indicates a 70-room hotel could feasibly be built on the site, or a mixed-use development with retail downstairs and housing upstairs.

“Either opportunity would be great in the sense that its location is approximate to the beach,” he said. “Great location, great amenities, great things Grover Beach has to offer.”

The lot is listed for $2.19 million, with the potential for a hotel development to be fast-tracked through the city’s approval process. Whoever builds it would also be eligible for economic incentives from the city, Allen said.

Grover Beach city manager Matt Bronson said economic development is one of the city’s “major city goals, and a long-standing City Council priority.”

“The parcel currently for sale at the southeast corner of West Grand Avenue and South Fourth Street is a prime site for a hotel or other catalyst development project,” Bronson said in a statement to The Tribune. “The city would welcome the opportunity to work with a developer to realize the potential of this site and explore ways to help bring additional investment to Grover Beach.

Bronson said the potential economic incentives available for a project at the lot could include “infrastructure investment, revenue or fee deferral, direct funding, permit streamlining, and other tools to help bring a major development project forward.”

Allen said though he has had several calls on the property expressing interest, he has not had any offers made.