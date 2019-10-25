Local

‘I’m going to have a hard time leaving.’ Pismo Beach’s newest hotel is open for business

Pismo Beach’s newest downtown hotel has opened its doors.

Vespera on Ocean, located at 147 Stimson Ave., opened officially on Oct. 16.

“We are thrilled to join the Pismo Beach community and have the opportunity to offer guests a quintessential experience along the Central California Coast with the approachable luxury and service they can expect from the Marriott Autograph Collection,” director of sales and marketing Sandy Wirick said in a news release.

The hotel has been in development for several years. It is one of two large hotel projects to come into downtown Pismo Beach in recent years; the other, Inn at the Pier, opened in 2017.

Hotel Vespera045
A new hotel, Vespera on Ocean, has opened in downtown Pismo Beach. A view from the boardwalk along the beach. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The project was approved in 2015 under the name BeachWalk Resort, though that name has since changed. Nexus Development broke ground on the project in November 2018.

The new hotel is owned by Nexus Development, though it is operated and maintained by Marriott International’s Autograph Collection luxury hotel chain.

The 124-room hotel features a 1,900-square-foot ballroom with room for up to 190 guests, as well as Somerset Grill restaurant, a pool and an event lawn with fire pits.

Hotel Vespera050
A new hotel, Vespera on Ocean, has opened in downtown Pismo Beach. A view of their spacious rooms. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The hotel is pet friendly for those looking to bring their furry friends, according to the release.

For more information on the hotel, visit https://www.vesperapismobeach.com/.

What hotel guests are saying about Vespera

In the two weeks since the hotel opened, numerous guests have taken to social media to share pictures of their stays at the beach-side hotel.

“I don’t think I’ve ever stayed closer to the beach in my life,” one Instagrammer wrote. “ I’m going to have a hard time leaving tomorrow with this view from my room.”

In a review of Somerset Grill, another Instagram user praised the restaurant’s “excellent service” and “well thought out and original” food. “The place is beautiful,” the Instagrammer wrote.

View this post on Instagram

New Spot in Pismo #vesperaonocean #pismobeach

A post shared by Karen Fernandez (@fernandezmom) on

View this post on Instagram

I went to @somersetgrillpismo at @vesperaonocean #pismobeach this weekend! Yes, I know they've only been open 4 days, and everything was double and triple staffed and trainees were visible but not hovering and corporate was crawling everywhere but everybody was on their best behavior. The ship is TIGHT I gotta say! Everything went smashingly. Here's a good example of a restaurant that opens prepared and ready and not operating under the crutch of *soft* for the first 2 months. I went here too late to make this week's RESTY GOSSIP column at eatdrink101.com, but I have a bunch of thoughts on this place and might just do a separate post on it, so stay tuned. Somewhat of a de-constructed Caesar here, they call it Roasted Romaine Salad. Nothing stupidly mind-bogglingly earth-shaking good, but well thought out and original. Crusty bread that disintegrates in your mouth--not SHRED it. Nice wilt on the hearts--but not too much. I haven't had wilted salad is SO long. Is it coming back? Dressing used as bedding makes it delightfully optional, as are the mild anchovies for those not inclined to such garnishes. The roasted peppers in oil were the pièce de résistance, taking me back to winey afternoons in South France. Ordered a bunch of stuff all over the menu and got a decent grasp of things. Winelist serviceable, service excellent--maybe a bit too eager, but hey: FOUR DAYS! The place is beautiful. Quite shockingly different food-wise from the one across the street. Hard to believe this is a @marriotthotels

A post shared by Stephen McConnell (@eatdrink101) on

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  