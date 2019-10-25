‘I’m going to have a hard time leaving.’ Pismo Beach’s newest hotel is open for business

Pismo Beach’s newest downtown hotel has opened its doors.
Vespera on Ocean, located at 147 Stimson Ave., opened officially on Oct. 16.
“We are thrilled to join the Pismo Beach community and have the opportunity to offer guests a quintessential experience along the Central California Coast with the approachable luxury and service they can expect from the Marriott Autograph Collection,” director of sales and marketing Sandy Wirick said in a news release.
The hotel has been in development for several years. It is one of two large hotel projects to come into downtown Pismo Beach in recent years; the other, Inn at the Pier, opened in 2017.
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
