‘I’m going to have a hard time leaving.’ Pismo Beach’s newest hotel is open for business

Pismo Beach’s newest downtown hotel has opened its doors.

Vespera on Ocean, located at 147 Stimson Ave., opened officially on Oct. 16.

“We are thrilled to join the Pismo Beach community and have the opportunity to offer guests a quintessential experience along the Central California Coast with the approachable luxury and service they can expect from the Marriott Autograph Collection,” director of sales and marketing Sandy Wirick said in a news release.

The hotel has been in development for several years. It is one of two large hotel projects to come into downtown Pismo Beach in recent years; the other, Inn at the Pier, opened in 2017.

A new hotel, Vespera on Ocean, has opened in downtown Pismo Beach. A view from the boardwalk along the beach. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The project was approved in 2015 under the name BeachWalk Resort, though that name has since changed. Nexus Development broke ground on the project in November 2018.

The new hotel is owned by Nexus Development, though it is operated and maintained by Marriott International’s Autograph Collection luxury hotel chain.

The 124-room hotel features a 1,900-square-foot ballroom with room for up to 190 guests, as well as Somerset Grill restaurant, a pool and an event lawn with fire pits.

A new hotel, Vespera on Ocean, has opened in downtown Pismo Beach. A view of their spacious rooms. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The hotel is pet friendly for those looking to bring their furry friends, according to the release.

For more information on the hotel, visit https://www.vesperapismobeach.com/.

What hotel guests are saying about Vespera

In the two weeks since the hotel opened, numerous guests have taken to social media to share pictures of their stays at the beach-side hotel.

“I don’t think I’ve ever stayed closer to the beach in my life,” one Instagrammer wrote. “ I’m going to have a hard time leaving tomorrow with this view from my room.”

In a review of Somerset Grill, another Instagram user praised the restaurant’s “excellent service” and “well thought out and original” food. “The place is beautiful,” the Instagrammer wrote.