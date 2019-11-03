Charles Paddock Zoo holds a Flamingo Parade to show off its four new baby birds

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero held a Flamingo Parade on Saturday morning, marching four baby birds to their new home in the adult exhibit.

The baby Caribbean flamingos, from 2 to 4 months old, have been hand-raised by zookeepers with the goal acclimating them to people, which makes it easier to take care of them as adults and allows them to be used for educational programs, according to a zoo news release.

Saturday’s parade was a chance for the public to see the birds up close, ask questions of zookeepers and even pet them.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is home to more than 200 animals, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan tiger, a variety of reptiles and more.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and is located at Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41/Morro Road. For more information about, please visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

