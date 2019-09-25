End of an era: Santa Barbara Zoo’s only elephant put on hospice care

See footage of Little Mac, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s last elephant Little Mac, the Santa Barbara Zoo's last elephant, has been placed on hospice care, the zoo announced Tuesday. The Asian elephant was brought to the zoo with another Asian elephant, Sujatha, in 1972. Sujatha died last October. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Little Mac, the Santa Barbara Zoo's last elephant, has been placed on hospice care, the zoo announced Tuesday. The Asian elephant was brought to the zoo with another Asian elephant, Sujatha, in 1972. Sujatha died last October.

Little Mac, the last elephant at the Santa Barbara Zoo, has been placed on hospice care — and when she dies, the zoo’s elephant program will shut down.

The 48-year-old Asian elephant experienced a “sharp decline in her physical condition over the past two weeks,” according to a news release from the Santa Barbara Zoo. “After exhausting treatment options, she is being kept comfortable for as long as possible.”

The zoo said Little Mac had shown a loss of appetite, lower activity levels and less engagement with training. Tests conducted last week showed blood in her dung, and she is being treated for possible bleeding in her intestines, the zoo said.

Little Mac’s hospice care includes treating her symptoms, providing her with drugs to keep her comfortable and engaging her in her usual training if she chooses, the zoo said.

Little Mac is also receiving treatment for several ongoing conditions that are common for geriatric elephants, such as chronic arthritis.

“Just as with a beloved family member, we needed to take time to explore all options and make the best possible decision,” zoo president and CEO Rich Block said in the news release. “This is certainly not the outcome we had hoped for or have worked toward. It is time to start considering euthanasia as a compassionate and respectful option for her.”

The median life expectancy for Asian elephants is 46.9 years, the zoo said, and an Asian elephant is considered geriatric at about age 40.

Little Mac’s lifelong companion, Sujatha, died in October at age 47.

“Little Mac initially was doing very well and showing good behavioral indicators of coping well with being on her own,” Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo’s director of animal care and health, said in the news release. “Unfortunately, we have been grappling with increasing medical problems that affect her health, behavior, and overall well-being. We held out hope that she would bounce back, but her ‘bad days’ now greatly outnumber her ‘good days.’ ”

Little Mac and Sujatha were brought to the Santa Barbara Zoo in July 1972, when each elephant was 1 and a half years old, the zoo said. The two little elephants then stood less than 4 feet high.

They lived together at the zoo virtually all of their lives, and neither bred or produced offspring, the zoo said.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has adapted standards for elephant management in the years since Sujatha and Little Mac were brought to the Santa Barbara Zoo, and AZA elephant programs now focus on having larger exhibits, bigger herds and breeding bulls, the zoo said.

The Santa Barbara Zoo does not have the space to expand the elephant exhibit or hold a bull elephant to meet the requirements, which means the elephant program will end with Little Mac’s death.

“We are looking ahead at a time of change,” Block said in the release. “Nothing has been decided, but new animals will be coming to the zoo.”

The zoo asks anyone wishing to make a donation in Little Mac’s memory to make those donations to the International Elephant Foundation or the zoo’s Toys 4 Animals Amazon wish list, according to the release.

The zoo also accepts donations of organic, pesticide-free tree trimmings and branches.