Santa Barbara County Jail inmate dies in apparent suicide

A 23-year-old Lompoc man died after an apparent suicide in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:15 a.m., custody deputies discovered Isaiah Joey Johnson “unresponsive in his cell,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Deputies and jail medical staff “immediately began life-saving measures” until county firefighters and AMR paramedics arrived and took over, she said.

Johnson remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m., according to Zick.

“While his death is an apparent suicide, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting a complete death investigation to determine the official cause and manner of death,” Zick said, adding that Johnson’s next of kin have been notified.

He had been in custody at the Main Jail, at 4436 Calle Real, since Oct. 20, Zick said.

Johnson was booked after he was arrested by Lompoc Police Department for two outstanding warrants and on suspicion of providing false information to a peace officer, Zick said.

The first warrant was for an alleged violation of probation, burglary, and using an ID with intent to defraud. The second warrant was on suspicion of failing to appear in court, providing false identity to a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

