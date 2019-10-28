Coast Guard rescues man after sailboat runs aground near Santa Cruz Island

A man was rescued early Monday after his sailboat ran aground at Scorpion Anchorage near Santa Cruz Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man, who was not identified, reported that his vessel was dragging anchor after it had been overtaken by bad weather, the Coast Guard said.

He contacted Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders on VHF marine channel 16.

The Coast Guard Station dispatched a 45-foot response boat from Channel Islands Harbor and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Point Mugu to assist.

After arriving at the scene, the Coast Guard boat crew began to pass towing instructions to the mariner, according to the Coast Guard.

They attempted to set up to tow, but the sailing vessel was struck by three large waves, breaking its anchor line, and causing the sailboat to drift into a cove too dangerous for the 45-foot response boat to enter, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard helicopter hoisted the man from the sailboat and transported him to Point Mugu.

No injuries were reported.

The owner is working with Vessel Assist to remove the boat, Channel Islands National Park spokeswoman Yvonne Menard said Monday afternoon.

