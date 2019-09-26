See Coast Guard rescue 3 people, chihuahua from disabled sailboat off Northern California coast

Watch Coast Guard crew help 3 people, chihuahua to safety from disabled sailboat off CA coast The US Coast Guard rescued three people and a chihuahua from a sailboat 35 miles adrift off Klamath, California, on Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The US Coast Guard rescued three people and a chihuahua from a sailboat 35 miles adrift off Klamath, California, on Wednesday.

The US Coast Guard rescued three people and a chihuahua from a sailboat 35 miles adrift off Klamath, California, on Wednesday.

Video shows the boat’s three passengers and a dog hoisted to safety by a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

The 52-year-old captain of the sailboat contacted the Humboldt Bay Command Center around 6:25 a.m. He said the vessel had lost propulsion in 35-knot winds and 15- to 20-foot waves that threatened to capsize the vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

The passengers were transported to Sector Humboldt Bay in McKinleyville, where they were met by awaiting emergency medical services personnel, the Coast Guard said.

Storyful contributed to his report.