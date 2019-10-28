Girl hit by truck while crossing El Camino Real in Atascadero

A 12-year-old girl was hit by a truck while crossing El Camino Real in Atascadero on Monday morning, police said.

Just after 8 a.m., the girl was crossing the road in a crosswalk and heading west when a Dodge truck traveling south in the No. 2 lane “failed to stop for the pedestrian in the crosswalk” and hit her, according to Det. Sgt. Jeffrey Wilshusen and a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of El Camino Real and East Mall, Wilshusen said. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

The girl received moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Wilshusen said.

“Preliminary investigation shows that speed is a possible factor in the cause of the collision,” the police news release said. “Drugs and alcohol were eliminated as contributing factors.”

Police said in the release that the area is known for high pedestrian traffic, especially during school hours, and the speed limit on El Camino Real from Rosario Road to Morro Road is 25 mph.