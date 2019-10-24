Multiple-car crash on northbound Highway 101 in Pismo Beach backs up traffic

Update, 9:40 a.m.

The crash has been cleared, the CHP said. Traffic is still heavy in the area, but is beginning to move again, according to Caltrans traffic cameras in the area.

Original story:

A multiple-car crash in Pismo Beach on Thursday morning is blocking traffic on Highway 101, according to Cal Fire and the CHP.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the Wadsworth Avenue off ramp, according to the CHP’s incident information page.

Approximately three or four vehicles were involved in the crash, Cal Fire said. One person had to be extricated from a vehicle, and both lanes of northbound Highway 101 were blocked, according to the agency.

Caltrans live traffic cameras in the area show traffic is backed up at least to 4th Street.

By 9:20 a.m., the CHP said the No. 2 lane of the highway had reopened, according to the incident information page.

Additional information was not immediately available.