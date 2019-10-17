Highway 101 closed near Gaviota as wind-whipped fire forces evacuations

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning in the area of El Capitan Canyon along the Gaviota Coast.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and the U.S Forest Service were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a blaze near El Capitan State Beach, which was being prepared for evacuations along with El Capitan Canyon on the north side of the highway, according to emergency radio traffic.

Northbound Highway 101 is closed at Las Varas and southbound Highway 101 is closed at Refugio, CHP Santa Barbara tweeted around 5:20 p.m.

Closure duration is unknown, according to the CHP.

#USHighway101 is closed in both directions at El Capitan (Santa Barbara County) due to a brush fire.#StateRoute154 would be the primary detour. There is no estimate when this section of US101 will re-open.@CaltransD5 — Jim Shivers (@JimEShivers) October 18, 2019

The agency confirmed El Capitan campgrounds are currently being evacuated. The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office specified evacuations are in the coastal area between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota.

Camping reservations at El Capitan are also canceled until further notice, California State Parks tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Important notice: El Capitan State Beach is under evacuation due to a vegetation fire. At this time, camping reservations are canceled until future notice. Please stay tuned for further updates. — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) October 18, 2019

The first firefighters on scene reported the fire, which is near the Ocean Meadows RV campground, was being fanned by gusty winds in the area.

At about 5:30 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Real Fire, remained on the north side of the highway, according to emergency radio traffic, but officials expected it to cross Highway 101.

As of 6 p.m. the fire is approximately 50 acres with no containment, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Structures were threatened in El Capitan Canyon, at the state beach, and at the Ocean Meadows RV Park. There was not report of any damaged or destroyed.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were attacking the blaze from the air with retardant and water drops, while some 20 engines along with bulldozers and handcrews, were fighting it from the ground, Capt. Daniel Bertucalli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

Additional details were not immediately available.