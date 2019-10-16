‘Tarzan’ actor’s wife stabbed to death in home by his son, Santa Barbara sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

The suspect in a Hope Ranch homicide who was shot and killed on Tuesday night has been identified as Cameron Ely, the 30-year-old son of “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

At 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a 911 call at Ron Ely’s home in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive and found his wife, 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely, “deceased with multiple stab wounds,” according to the news release.

Deputies scoured the area around the residence and the surrounding neighborhood, and at about 9:40 p.m. located the suspect outside on the Mariposa Drive property, Lt. Erik Raney told Noozhawk.

Cameron Ely “posed a threat and in response four deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, fatally wounding him,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. No deputies were injured, and the names of the deputies involved in the shooting were not released on Wednesday.

Autopsies for both Valerie and Cameron Ely are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the agency is “conducting criminal, coroner’s and administrative investigations.”

Ron Ely, 81, is best known for portraying Tarzan in the 1966 NBC TV series of the same name. He and his wife had three adult children.

