Sheriff’s Office searches for missing at-risk Cambria man

Authorities are searching for 64-year-old David Christopher Trimble of Cambria. Trimble went missing from his home at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 64-year-old man who went missing in the Cambria area early Sunday morning.

David Christopher Trimble, 64, was last seen leaving his home in the 1100 block of Ardath Drive at about 4 a.m., “and is believed to be on foot,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Trimble is considered at-risk because he has a “terminal health condition and memory issues,” officials said.

The quiet man, a carpenter and woodworker whom many residents have known for years, had brain tumor surgery in April and is considered to be terminally ill.

Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Trimble and a reverse-911 call was sent to nearby homes to let neighbors know he was missing, the Sheriff’s Office said. The agency’s search-and-rescue team was also called to help with the search. As of 10 a.m., the search is ongoing, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Authorities describe Trimble as a white man who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials ask anyone with information on Trimble’s whereabouts to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

Tribune reporter Kathe Tanner contributed to this story.