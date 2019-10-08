Power outage affects hundreds in Nipomo after truck crashes into power pole

SHARE COPY LINK

Update, 7:50 a.m.

According to PG&E’s outage map, 233 customers are still without power.

Original story:

A truck crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning, leaving hundreds of PG&E customers in Nipomo without power, according to the CHP and PG&E’s outage map.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m., when a pickup truck overturned and crashed into a pole just south of Pomeroy and Willow roads, according to the CHP’s incident information page.

Live power lines were down across Pomeroy Road, the CHP said, and the road would be closed for a few hours. No one was reportedly injured in the crash.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, PG&E’s outage map showed 786 customers without power in the area as a result of the crash. The company estimated that power would be restored by 4 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.