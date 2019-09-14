Faulty transformer has left some Los Osos residents without power since Thursday

Two faulty PG&E transformers led to Los Osos residents to be without power for over 12 hours. Power is expected to be restored by noon on Friday. PG&E

PG&E crews continue to work on an underground transformer on Pecho Valley Road near Monarch Lane that has left hundreds in Los Osos without power since 6:32 p.m. Thursday.

Temporary generators have lowered the number of affected customers from 238 to 120, with full service excepted to return to the area by noon Saturday.

The substitute transformer to replace the broken transformer on Thursday was also faulty and required another, new transformer to be brought to the site.

Another outage in Atascadero that affected about 1,600 people lasted from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. The location of that outage straddled Highway 101, south of San Rafael Road, extending to near San Diego Road on the south end, and east past Bocina Lane and Calle Milano.