Paso golf club discriminates against men by holding women’s clinic, lawsuit claims

A California men’s rights advocate known for filing lawsuits across the state has hit a Paso Robles golf club over it’s women-oriented promotions.

Namely, he says he wasn’t given equal access to the free drinks and equipment reserved for women.

Steve Frye — who is known for his many lawsuits, including one against President Donald Trump — filed a complaint in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Thursday.

It’s unclear what damages Frye is seeking; his lawsuit states that because of the Paso Robles Golf Club’s “general negligence,” he’s suffered unspecified general damages and is looking recoup those as well as court costs and attorneys fees.

Frye could not be reached for comment Friday. His attorney, San Diego-based Daniel J. Williams, declined to immediately comment before speaking to his client when reached by phone Friday afternoon.

A call to a representative for the golf club was not immediately returned.

Club ‘motivated’ by sex

Frye, of Orange County, has filed lawsuits across California over alleged discrimination against men at various private events, mostly businesses that offer “Ladies’ Night” promotions.

The National Coalition for Men listed him as a member in 2013.

In 2010, Frye sued then-private businessman Trump over his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course offering 25% off to “ladies” for breast cancer awareness month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In his lawsuit against the Paso Robles Golf Club, which operates out of the Paso Robles Country Club, Frye alleges he was discriminated against in October 2017.

While attending a “Ladies Educational/Social Golf Clinic,” Frye alleges men were:

Denied access and participation to the “clinic.”

Charged “for the same alcoholic beverage provided free to women.”

Charged for the same range balls women got for free.

Charged for equipment women received for free.

Charged for golf instruction women received free.

Charged a green fee women weren’t.

Charged for carts women received free.

“By denying access and participation to men, including (Frye), and charging men for the same beverage, equipment, products, and services provided for free to women at a ‘Ladies Educational/Social Golf Clinic,’ defendants and each of them, intentionally denied equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, privileges, or services to (Frye) based on his sex, which is prohibited by (the Unruh Civil Rights Act),” the complaint reads.

Suit filed under Unruh Civil Rights Act

The Unruh Civil Rights Act, according to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, prohibits “discrimination in housing and public accommodations based on sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, or sexual orientation.”

“As revealed by (the golf club’s) description of the event as a ‘Ladies Educational/Social Golf Clinic,’ a substantial motivating reason for (the golf club’s) conduct was (Frye’s) sex,” the complaint reads.

The lawsuit names as defendants the golf club and two individuals associated with it.

A search of San Luis Obispo Superior Court records show that Frye filed a lawsuit under the Unruh Civil Rights Act against the Galaxy Theater in Atascadero.

That case settled out of court for an unspecified amount, according to court records.

A case management conference has been scheduled in the golf club case for January.