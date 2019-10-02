Unarmed Minuteman III missile launches from Vandenberg

SHARE COPY LINK

An unarmed Minuteman III missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early on Wednesday morning.

The missile launched at 1:13 a.m., officials said. The missile, which was equipped with a test reentry vehicle, traveled about 4,200 miles to a test range in the Marshall Islands, according to a news release from the Air Force.

“The test demonstrates that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is robust, flexible, ready and appropriately tailored to deter 21st century threats and reassure our allies,” the news release said. “Test launches are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.”

This is the fifth missile test launch from the Air Force base this year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vandenberg conducted a “milestone” missile defense test in March in which the U.S. Missile Defense Agency fired interceptor missiles to hit an unarmed ICBM.

The test was meant to practice how well the U.S. military could respond in the event of a missile being shot from another country like North Korea or Iran.