At least 1 extricated after car falls 500 feet off Highway 46 West

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

At least one person had to be extricated Sunday morning after a car went off the side of Highway 46 West, according to Cal Fire.

The car went off the road and fell about 500 feet down an embankment, Cal Fire said in a tweet. Two people were involved in the crash, the agency said. The highway runs between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

The rescue happened at about 8:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire. The CHP’s helicopter assisted in bringing the person up to the road to be taken to the hospital, Cal Fire said.

One lane of the highway was closed as crews worked on the incident, but the road fully reopened at about 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire and the CHP’s incident information page.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to the CHP’s incident information page, the vehicle went off the road sometime last night. Major injuries were reported in the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

#valleyic CALFIRE, SLO Co FD and USAR team on scene of a vehicle over the side, approx 500 ft on HWY 46W. Two patients, one needs to be extricated. One lane is closed please drive slow in the area. pic.twitter.com/6ON571MydK — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 29, 2019 #valleyic [update] Crews are making access to the vehicle to extricate the last patient and get him up to the road. pic.twitter.com/P7PIqP1H1v — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 29, 2019 #valleyic [update/final] CHP H70 assisting in getting patient up to road for transport to hospital. Crews will be picking up equipment and then released shortly. pic.twitter.com/xf3b87PNdP — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 29, 2019