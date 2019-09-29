Local
At least 1 extricated after car falls 500 feet off Highway 46 West
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
At least one person had to be extricated Sunday morning after a car went off the side of Highway 46 West, according to Cal Fire.
The car went off the road and fell about 500 feet down an embankment, Cal Fire said in a tweet. Two people were involved in the crash, the agency said. The highway runs between Atascadero and Morro Bay.
The rescue happened at about 8:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire. The CHP’s helicopter assisted in bringing the person up to the road to be taken to the hospital, Cal Fire said.
One lane of the highway was closed as crews worked on the incident, but the road fully reopened at about 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire and the CHP’s incident information page.
According to the CHP’s incident information page, the vehicle went off the road sometime last night. Major injuries were reported in the crash.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Comments