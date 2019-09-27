Cal Fire responding to possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento

The Monterey County Water Resources Agency was releasing water from Lake Nacimiento’s main spillway as part of its effort to maintain flood control space in the reservoir. The lake was at 87 percent capacity on Monday, February 27, 2017.
By
Up Next
The Monterey County Water Resources Agency was releasing water from Lake Nacimiento’s main spillway as part of its effort to maintain flood control space in the reservoir. The lake was at 87 percent capacity on Monday, February 27, 2017.
By
Emergency personnel responded on Friday to a possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento north of Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire.
Witnesses reported seeing a person’s head go under the water near the marina, according to scanner traffic.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received second-hand information about the incident, and units are en route to investigate, spokesman Tony Cipolla said in a text.
Explore where you live.
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
A dog shot by a San Luis Obispo, California, police officer Thursday has died, the owner says. The pit bull, boxer mix was struck twice by bullets fired as officers responded to reports of a possible burglary.
Comments