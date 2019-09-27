Local

Cal Fire responding to possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento

Emergency personnel responded on Friday to a possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento north of Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire.

Witnesses reported seeing a person’s head go under the water near the marina, according to scanner traffic.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received second-hand information about the incident, and units are en route to investigate, spokesman Tony Cipolla said in a text.

Check back for updates on this continuing story.

Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
