Cal Fire responding to possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento

Emergency personnel responded on Friday to a possible drowning at Lake Nacimiento north of Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire.

Witnesses reported seeing a person’s head go under the water near the marina, according to scanner traffic.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received second-hand information about the incident, and units are en route to investigate, spokesman Tony Cipolla said in a text.

Possible Drowning: Nacimiento Lake near the marina. Firefighters are at scene. A helicopter has been dispatched to aid in the search. #LakeNacimiento #PulsePoint #PasoRobles #CountyofSlo pic.twitter.com/FpFXZYmVY8 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 27, 2019

