Local

Sheriff’s Dive Team searching Lake Nacimiento following reports of a possible drowning

Know these water safety tips as weather warms

With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. By
Up Next
With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. By

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is responding to Lake Nacimiento on reports of a possible drowning.

Some divers have arrived at the lake as of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Beetham, and more are en route. They are in the Sandy Point area.

“The response is in progress,” Beetham said.

Beetham said the Sheriff’s Office received initial reports from rangers at the lake that a man in his 40s may have drowned, but they can’t confirm that information at this point.

The possible drowning was first reported at about 11:45 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Gabby Ferreira
Gabby Ferreira

Gabby Ferreira is a breaking news and general assignment reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. A native of Houston, Texas, she was a reporter in Tucson, Arizona; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Palm Springs, California, before moving to San Luis Obispo County in 2016.

  Comments  