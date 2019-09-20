Singer Josh Turner’s road crew identified after fatal bus crash near Shandon

Fly over the site of deadly bus crash that killed a member of Josh Turner’s road crew A tour bus carrying members of country singer Josh Turner's road crew drove off a 50-foot cliff and crashed late Wednesday night on 46 West near Shandon. One person was killed as a result of the collision. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tour bus carrying members of country singer Josh Turner's road crew drove off a 50-foot cliff and crashed late Wednesday night on 46 West near Shandon. One person was killed as a result of the collision.

Authorities on Friday identified the remaining victims of a Highway 46 East tour bus crash that killed one member of country star Josh Turner’s road crew and injured seven others.

The bus had just departed from a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles and was traveling east about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday when it veered off the roadway near Shandon, according to the Templeton CHP office.

It careened through a barbed-wire fence and dense vegetation before plunging off a 50-foot embankment into a creekbed.

Turner and his band were on separate buses and were not injured in the crash, according to Cal Fire.

The crash impact caused two people to be ejected from the bus, including sound engineer David Turner, 64, of Oxford, Mississippi, who sustained fatal injuries.

The California Highway Patrol investigates a deadly tour bus crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon on Thursday. The bus carrying crew from country star Josh Turner’s tour left the road and plunged into a dry creekbed after Turner’s concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Wednesday night. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The driver, Bradley Dratnol, 39, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries of an unknown severity level.

Five other crew members were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton or other facilities to be treated for major to moderate injuries.

Carl Hardin, 26, Galiton, Tennessee

Justin Lambert, 26

Richard Lazarus, 56

James Mayo, 66,

John Dauphniee, 59

Jed Downing, 59, of Bethpage, Tennessee, sustained minor injuries and did not require treatment.

The bus was removed from the creekbed and remains in the CHP’s evidence storage facility, said Officer Pat Seebart, a spokesman for the CHP Templeton Office.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Seebart said.

Turner postponed his remaining September tour dates following the crash, according to Universal Music Group Nashville. As of Friday morning, Turner had not publicly commented on the incident.